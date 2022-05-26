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Why You Shouldn’t “Trust The Science” | Molecular Biologist Mike Donio | Truth Warrior
KristallKlar
KristallKlar
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Mike Donio holds a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology with a Minor in Chemistry from the University of Massachusetts and a master’s degree in Biotechnology with a concentration in Biotechnology Enterprise from Johns Hopkins.

He is an accomplished scientist with 20 years of experience in the biotech & pharmaceutical industry. His unique experience spans from working under a top infectious diseases doctor on HIV research to a Senior Scientist developing antibodies to treat cancer. Due to his deeply held religious beliefs he was let go from his most recent role for not complying with the Covid Vaccine policy.

Follow Mike's group Scientists For Health Freedom on Telegram: https://t.me/scientistsforhealthfreedom

My website: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com

Watch my new FREE docuseries here: https://www.cultofthemedics.com/

MY SPONSOR: DEFUND VANGUARD! Stop giving your $ to walmart and the big box stores. These billionaires just looted our economy blind. Help me starve the beast and fund independent media, make the switch today! https://patriotswitch.com/truthwarrior.

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com - May 23, 2022

Why You Shouldn’t “Trust The Science” | Molecular Biologist Mike Donio | Truth Warrior

Why You Shouldnt Trust The Science, Molecular Biologist Mike Donio, Truth Warrior, May 23 2022
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truth warriormay 23 2022why you shouldnt trust the sciencemolecular biologist mike donio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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