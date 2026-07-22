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ETC'S, Latest Nerd News! Tuesday July 21St, 2026
ETC321
ETC321
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****ARTICLE LINKS****

Tornyol Mosquito killing micro-drone

https://tornyol.com/

ANTIGRAVITY's A1 drone...

https://www.antigravity.tech/us/drone/antigravity-a1/buy?gad_source=2&gad_campaignid=23332302940&gclid=CjwKCAjw4ufOBhBkEiwAfuC7-QVTKUW3ndQ2S4IfQ9Of96eXFjQLloN5ypTdsEoPpy-5nKC_dV1FshoC_t0QAvD_BwE


How to Build a Steam Machine Fast with the Geekom A5 Pro 2026 Mini PC

https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/geekom-a5-pro-steam-machine/


RayNeo Air 4 Pro Offers Dual Micro OLED Displays For $239

https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/rayneo-air-4-pro-review-2/


How to Build a Capable DIY Steam Machine for Under $170

https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/diy-steam-machine-budget-build/


5 Best Video Games Like Fallout

https://www.svg.com/2196670/best-video-games-like-fallout/


11 Essential Apps Every Retro Gamer Needs On Their Phone

https://www.bgr.com/2197751/essential-smartphone-apps-for-retro-gamers/


Tiny robot boats build floating structures

https://www.eecs.mit.edu/tiny-robot-boats-build-floating-structures/


10 gadgets to enhance your gaming PC (since we can’t afford RAM)

https://www.pcworld.com/article/3191609/10-gadgets-to-enhance-your-gaming-pc-since-we-cant-afford-ram.html


Scientists synchronize 105,000 nano-oscillators in just 45 nanoseconds

https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/big-tech/scientists-synchronize-105-000-nano-oscillators-in-just-45-nanoseconds-paving-the-way-for-a-highly-efficient-and-fast-alternative-to-transistors


The Bad:

5 Biggest Video Game Flops Of 2026 (So Far)

https://www.svg.com/2194405/biggest-video-game-flops-2026/


New spinning drone hides in plain sight

https://news.northwestern.edu/stories/2026/07/new-spinning-drone-hides-in-plain-sight


The ugly:

Meet the Floating Robot Companion Designed for Safe, Friendly Human Interaction

https://www.cnet.com/tech/floating-robots-safe-friendly-human-interaction/


What is the Codex Micro? OpenAI's first hardware gadget explained

https://www.techradar.com/ai-platforms-assistants/openai/what-is-the-codex-micro-openais-first-hardware-gadget-explained

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newsvideoorderlawchaossteamundergroundpcgamesnintendogamershortquickarcadeflashclassicssnesbulletin
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