Miles Guo: Russia will surely sell out the CCP, while Europe will also kick the ass of the CCP

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2/9/2022 Miles Guo: After Putin turned against the CCP during the Winter Olympics, Europe immediately extended an olive branch to him. Russia will surely sell out the CCP, while Europe will also kick the ass of the CCP