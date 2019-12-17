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URGENT WARNING!!! FALSE FLAG ALERT!!!
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101 views • December 17, 2019
Sorry the video was cut off ...You can read the rest at the link or watch Mike444's video.
Holy Spirit Wind blog message read: I Wish to Speak to You Very Clearly so that My People are Not in Confusion When the Things That I Am About to Speak of Begin to Happen. https://holyspiritwind.net/2017/10/i-wish-to-speak-to-you-very-clearly-so-that-my-people-are-not-in-confusion-when-the-things-that-i-am-about-to-speak-of-begin-to-happen/
Video from Mike444: THE FALSE FLAG EVENT ( a very detailed word from God given to brother Jeff Byerly)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lY1qzvv5b6c&t=38s
Email sent to me from David Jones Sr.
Jeff this is URGENT! my name is David Jones Sr. I'm a child of our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ. I am of the first fruits remnant. On Aug. 8, 2018 I was taken into all night dreams & visions. I was shown of the remnant & the lost & lukewarm. That a dividing was coming. Those still on the fence would be swept away into the evil of this world. Then I was shown a black box, then within this black box red letters began to appear. It said "FALSE FLAG ALERT". I then came back & opened my eyes. I grabbed my phone thinking a false flag event had happened & all that was on my phone was a notification from YouTube for a video from Mike 444 titled false flag event!! The picture for this video was a black background with black letters saying "false flag alert"! I watched the video & it was a word from our Lord given to YOU about the kick-off event. Fast forward to Nov. 18, 2018. While I was in prayer in the spirit I asked the Lord when would this false flag event occur & I was immediately taken into a vision. I was up in the sky looking down upon a large city at night & I heard the WORD Philadelphia & the words Philadelphia appeared over this city, then i was right back in my prayer. I write ALL my dreams, visions, scriptures & audibles given to me down in my notebooks. Ok, last night around 9pm I came outta prayer & I was TOLD to read through these notebooks! I opened & the page I opened to was the vision of Philadelphia & the kick-off event. A sister in Christ THEN sent me a msg asking what i was doing, & i told her that the Lord led me to my notebooks & right to the vision of Philadelphia & I told her that this is what i was given as to what to look for BEFORE the kick-off event would occur. This morning I wake up to ANOTHER msg from this sister & she's saying that she's losing it because of what I told her last night. She said she turned on her tv this morning & all she's seeing is explosions in Philadelphia!! The largest gas refinery in the USA exploded at 4am eastern time. The kick off event that you were told about is about to occur Jeff!! I have no platform but Facebook to share this with. I've been crying ALL morning because the Lord is telling me that the lost & lukewarm will be lost. PLEASE take ALL this to the Lord & share if he confirms this to you!! I will post on Facebook & reach out to others to share as well. God bless you and yours.This is a picture from the explosions in Philadelphia this morning https://6abc.com/philadelphia-refinery-fire-continues-neighbors-react-to-explosions/5356529/
Repent now and return to your first love Yahshua ha Mashiach, Jesus Christ!
NO ONE is promised tomorrow!
Holy Spirit Wind blog message read: I Wish to Speak to You Very Clearly so that My People are Not in Confusion When the Things That I Am About to Speak of Begin to Happen. https://holyspiritwind.net/2017/10/i-wish-to-speak-to-you-very-clearly-so-that-my-people-are-not-in-confusion-when-the-things-that-i-am-about-to-speak-of-begin-to-happen/
Video from Mike444: THE FALSE FLAG EVENT ( a very detailed word from God given to brother Jeff Byerly)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lY1qzvv5b6c&t=38s
Email sent to me from David Jones Sr.
Jeff this is URGENT! my name is David Jones Sr. I'm a child of our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ. I am of the first fruits remnant. On Aug. 8, 2018 I was taken into all night dreams & visions. I was shown of the remnant & the lost & lukewarm. That a dividing was coming. Those still on the fence would be swept away into the evil of this world. Then I was shown a black box, then within this black box red letters began to appear. It said "FALSE FLAG ALERT". I then came back & opened my eyes. I grabbed my phone thinking a false flag event had happened & all that was on my phone was a notification from YouTube for a video from Mike 444 titled false flag event!! The picture for this video was a black background with black letters saying "false flag alert"! I watched the video & it was a word from our Lord given to YOU about the kick-off event. Fast forward to Nov. 18, 2018. While I was in prayer in the spirit I asked the Lord when would this false flag event occur & I was immediately taken into a vision. I was up in the sky looking down upon a large city at night & I heard the WORD Philadelphia & the words Philadelphia appeared over this city, then i was right back in my prayer. I write ALL my dreams, visions, scriptures & audibles given to me down in my notebooks. Ok, last night around 9pm I came outta prayer & I was TOLD to read through these notebooks! I opened & the page I opened to was the vision of Philadelphia & the kick-off event. A sister in Christ THEN sent me a msg asking what i was doing, & i told her that the Lord led me to my notebooks & right to the vision of Philadelphia & I told her that this is what i was given as to what to look for BEFORE the kick-off event would occur. This morning I wake up to ANOTHER msg from this sister & she's saying that she's losing it because of what I told her last night. She said she turned on her tv this morning & all she's seeing is explosions in Philadelphia!! The largest gas refinery in the USA exploded at 4am eastern time. The kick off event that you were told about is about to occur Jeff!! I have no platform but Facebook to share this with. I've been crying ALL morning because the Lord is telling me that the lost & lukewarm will be lost. PLEASE take ALL this to the Lord & share if he confirms this to you!! I will post on Facebook & reach out to others to share as well. God bless you and yours.This is a picture from the explosions in Philadelphia this morning https://6abc.com/philadelphia-refinery-fire-continues-neighbors-react-to-explosions/5356529/
Repent now and return to your first love Yahshua ha Mashiach, Jesus Christ!
NO ONE is promised tomorrow!
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