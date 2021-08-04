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ARE VACCINATED PEOPLE CONTAGIOUS? DR. SEVILLANO SHARES SOME THOUGHTS ON THE TOPIC
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182 views • August 04, 2021
MIRRORED FROM: August 2, 2021
ORWELLITO: https://rumble.com/c/ORWELLITO
https://rumble.com/vkmlrl-are-vaccinated-people-contagious-dr.-sevillano-shares-some-thoughts-on-the-.html
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/la-fuente.html
What is in the vaccines besides graphene oxide that makes the vaccinated contagious? Dr. José Luis Sevillano shares some theories.
ORWELLITO: https://rumble.com/c/ORWELLITO
https://rumble.com/vkmlrl-are-vaccinated-people-contagious-dr.-sevillano-shares-some-thoughts-on-the-.html
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/la-fuente.html
What is in the vaccines besides graphene oxide that makes the vaccinated contagious? Dr. José Luis Sevillano shares some theories.
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