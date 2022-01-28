Ed Calderon's First Hand Accounts with the Portland & Atlanta Riots

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Ed Calderon and Shawn Ryan talk about Ed's first hand account and experience with the Portland and Atlanta Riots. Ed literally took his class and taught them in the middle of a riot....I’m going to pay the money to learn from this man! Conductors on both sides creating a clown show for the news choppers. It feels awkward to call Ed Calderon an immigrant as he is the embodiment of a true American... more American than so many who were born and raised here.
Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links: