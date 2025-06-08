© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I suggest that we stand stand with Gareth and our farmers or we will be forced to eat lab manufactured meat and bugs which is the policy of the World Economic Forum and the sinister Bill Gates who promotes and invests in - experimental mRNA ‘vaccines’, lab manufactured meat ,Geo-engineering and net zero. Do you see where they are coming from yet ? Time is running out for people to wake up to what is being done to us.
Source @Andrew Bridgen
