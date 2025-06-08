BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Time is running out for people to wake up to what is being done to us.
I suggest that we stand stand with Gareth and our farmers or we will be forced to eat lab manufactured meat and bugs which is the policy of the World Economic Forum and the sinister Bill Gates who promotes and invests in - experimental mRNA ‘vaccines’, lab manufactured meat ,Geo-engineering and net zero. Do you see where they are coming from yet ? Time is running out for people to wake up to what is being done to us.

Source @Andrew Bridgen

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

agenda 2030farmersbill gateswef
