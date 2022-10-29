FCGC MISSION STATEMENT WITH SCRIPTURES 1, Deut 11:13-15; Colos 3:12-17; Acts 4:31-37, 20221029,

FCGC MISSION STATEMENT WITH SCRIPTURES1 Sabbath, 20221029 – Deuteronomy 11:13-15; Colossians 3:12-17; Acts 4:31-37; Ephesians 4:1-7

In humble obedience to our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, members of First Century Gospel Church jointly covenant, through the Power of GOD’s Holy Spirit, to comply with these Mission Statements based upon Deuteronomy 11:13-15; Colossians 3:12-17; 1 Peter 4:8-10, and other Holy Scriptures references: Deuteronomy 11:13-15 13 And it shall come to pass, if ye shall hearken diligently unto my commandments which I command you this day, to love the LORD your GOD, and to serve him with all your heart and with all your soul, 14 that I will give you the rain of your land in His due season, the first rain and the latter rain, that thou mayest gather in thy corn, and thy wine, and thine oil. 15 And I will send grass in thy fields for thy cattle, that thou mayest eat and be full. Amen! Colossians 3:12-17 12 Put on therefore, as the elect of GOD, holy and beloved, bowels of mercies, kindness, humbleness of mind, meekness, longsuffering; 13 forbearing one another, and forgiving one another, if any man have a quarrel against any: even as Christ forgave you, so also do ye. 14 And above all these things put on charity, which is the bond of perfectness. 15 And let the peace of GOD rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful. 16 Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the LORD. 17 And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the LORD Jesus, giving thanks to GOD and the Father by him. Amen!

