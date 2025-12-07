Kiev mostly in the dark tonight.

The authorities of the Kherson region, which is controlled by Ukraine, stated that the Kherson Thermal Power Station is almost impossible to restore, because about 100 shells hit it.

Kyiv/Ukraine power situation tonight (Dec 6/7, 2025)

Cause: Massive overnight Russian missile and drone attacks targeted energy facilities and residential areas in Kyiv and over 25 other locations.

Impact: Widespread power, water, and heating outages reported; some areas plunged into darkness.

Restoration: Emergency crews are working, but it's a difficult situation with repairs ongoing.

Scale: Hundreds of thousands affected, with some reports of over a million without power in Ukraine.