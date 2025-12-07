BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Kiev mostly in the dark tonight
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
Follow
1
86 views • 1 day ago

Kiev mostly in the dark tonight.

Cynthia... I couldn't post a silent video, but here's the description info found:

The authorities of the Kherson region, which is controlled by Ukraine, stated that the Kherson Thermal Power Station is almost impossible to restore, because about 100 shells hit it.

Here's AI's answer to it being dark in Kiev:

Kyiv/Ukraine power situation tonight (Dec 6/7, 2025)

Cause: Massive overnight Russian missile and drone attacks targeted energy facilities and residential areas in Kyiv and over 25 other locations.

Impact: Widespread power, water, and heating outages reported; some areas plunged into darkness.

Restoration: Emergency crews are working, but it's a difficult situation with repairs ongoing.

Scale: Hundreds of thousands affected, with some reports of over a million without power in Ukraine.  

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
