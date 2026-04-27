Galloway slams Macron, France & West for sponsoring Al Qaeda & ISIS in Mali - monologue clip

George Galloway slams France’s Macron & West for sponsoring Al Qaeda and ISIS in Mali

Firebrand ex-MP Galloway accuses French President Emmanuel Macron of being behind the “ISIS-Al Qaeda super growth which has led to them being able to infiltrate thousands of soldiers to try to overthrow the government of Mali.”

💬 “The ambivalence of Western Governments towards ISIS and Al-Qaeda is well charted,” the former Member of UK Parliament stresses.