Ret. Army Intel Captain Releases Election Fraud Data, Over 8 MIL Excess Votes

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Keshel confirms President Trump won: PA, MI, WI, NV, AZ, GA and MN.
And Keshel also believes cyber-flipping may have affected the results in NM, VA, NJ, and NH.
According to Keshel’s investigation there were conservatively 8,144,000 excess Joe Biden votes recorded in the 2020 election.
Retired Army intelligence captain, elections data expert, and former baseball analyst Seth Keshel released his final national fraud numbers over the weekend.
Seth Keshel examined the final vote counts in all 50 states compared to the estimated numbers based on changing state dynamics and trends to come up with his estimated voter fraud in each state.
see article
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/elections-expert-seth-keshel-releases-national-fraud-numbers-finds-8-1-million-excess-votes-us-election-affirms-trump-won-pa-mi-wi-nv-az-ga-mn/