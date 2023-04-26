Skyfall 2019: Robert Foertsch "Sun Behind The Clouds"

In the third session of the Skyfall 2019 conference, Robert Foertsech shares what he has learned and observed taking pictures/videos of the sun behind clouds.Watch more of Robert's videos here: https://www.youtube.com/user/robertfoertsch
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.