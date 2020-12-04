Your Guide to the Great Monetary Reset

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/brettonwoods2/
Do you know what it means when the Managing Director of the IMF warns of a "new Bretton Woods moment?" How about when the head of the BIS revels in the total surveillance power that digital currencies will afford the central bankers? Well, you're about to. Don't miss this info-packed edition of The Corbett Report podcast where James peels back the layers of the great currency reset onion and uncovers the New World (Monetary) Order.