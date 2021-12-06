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New Zealand Apartheid Day 4: We Can Beat Them!
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32 views • December 06, 2021
Amy Benjamin is currently a Senior Law Lecturer at the Auckland University of Technology, specializing in public international law with subspecialties in false flags and state terror.
Kelvyn talks to Amy about the recent attacks on her by the fake media after views she expressed on the "Christchurch Massacre" and other subjects.
Amy is critical of the NZ government overreach via legislative powers rushed through under urgency, avoiding all democratic scrutiny.
Despite the current apartheid state in NZ, Amy remains optimistic that the people shall prevail.
We hope Amy will become a regular contributor to the show so people can benefit from her intellectual integrity & articulate delivery.
http://counterspinmedia.com
https://www.banned.video/
Kelvyn talks to Amy about the recent attacks on her by the fake media after views she expressed on the "Christchurch Massacre" and other subjects.
Amy is critical of the NZ government overreach via legislative powers rushed through under urgency, avoiding all democratic scrutiny.
Despite the current apartheid state in NZ, Amy remains optimistic that the people shall prevail.
We hope Amy will become a regular contributor to the show so people can benefit from her intellectual integrity & articulate delivery.
http://counterspinmedia.com
https://www.banned.video/
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