Walt Disney Launches Pride Collection Clothing Line Aimed At Grooming Babies For LGBT-NOW THE END BEGINS-JUNE 6 2023

Walt Disney recently launched their Pride Collection featuring the 'Mickey Mouse Bodysuit for Baby,' adorned with the colors of the rainbow. "Expressive Mickey Mouse shares the love from this soft cotton bodysuit featuring rainbow color graphics and stitched trims. Baby will lead the parade as your pride and joy!" the item description reads. The Pride Movement wants your children from the cradle, and Walt Disney has just thrown down the gauntlet.



"But the men of Sodom were wicked and sinners before the LORD exceedingly." Genesis 13:13 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, Walt Disney World and Disneyland are becoming dystopian battlegrounds in the grooming and recruiting of children as members of the LGBTQIA+ Movement. In California, a transgender man wearing a dress and working at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique greets biological girls to sell them dresses. At Walt Disney World in Florida, 'Gay Days' have turned the fantasyland into Vanity Fair from The Pilgrim's Progress, and into Sodom and Gomorrah from the Bible. As we have long told you, the Pride Movement started seeking only tolerance, then acceptance, then equality, and now? Dominance. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we show you the stunning rise of child grooming and recruiting movements taking place not only at Walt Disney, but all across corporate America as well.

