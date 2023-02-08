Kentucky Huddle Advertisement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SUPER excited about this event with some of my favorite peeps! Come and join us! Michelle and Leah Svensson, Dr. Sherry Tenpenny, Dr. Carrie Madej, Tom Renz, Dave Daubenmire, Brian Shuttleworth, Andrea Shuttleworth House of RestorationFriday start your day very early stop by the Ceation Museum or The Ark Encounter. Both are about an hour and half drive from House of Restoration in Milford, Ohio so you'll need to leave there early to get to House of Restoration by 6:00pm for our special guest speakers.
Stay the weekend to enjoy a inspiring spirit filled Sunday Morning church Service by Pastor Brian Shuttleworth. Wonderful Praise and Worship.
https://www.resistancechicks.com/kentucky-huddle-coach-dave-daubenmire/
https://coachdavelive.com/event/kentucky-huddle-medical-legal-truth