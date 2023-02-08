Kentucky Huddle Advertisement

SUPER excited about this event with some of my favorite peeps! Come and join us! Michelle and Leah Svensson, Dr. Sherry Tenpenny, Dr. Carrie Madej, Tom Renz, Dave Daubenmire, Brian Shuttleworth, Andrea Shuttleworth House of RestorationFriday start your day very early stop by the Ceation Museum or The Ark Encounter. Both are about an hour and half drive from House of Restoration in Milford, Ohio so you'll need to leave there early to get to House of Restoration by 6:00pm for our special guest speakers.
Stay the weekend to enjoy a inspiring spirit filled Sunday Morning church Service by Pastor Brian Shuttleworth. Wonderful Praise and Worship.
https://www.resistancechicks.com/kentucky-huddle-coach-dave-daubenmire/
https://coachdavelive.com/event/kentucky-huddle-medical-legal-truth
