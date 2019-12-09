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Billy Dee Williams Instructs Disney Star Wars On How To Get It Right!
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8 views • December 09, 2019
🙏🙏 Billy Dee Williams Instructs Disney Star Wars On How To Get It Right! 🙏🙏
He repeats himself three more times in his musical baritone before unleashing one of the 20th century’s most seductive smiles, satisfied he’s made his point. “There are certain individuals whose legacy you will never forget,” he says, taking a sip of his Tuesday-afternoon beverage, a vodka-lemonade concoction. “I’ve always tried to create this — Billy Dee Williams.”
Williams, who turned 82 in April, came out of semiretirement to reclaim the role of star-faring smoothie Lando Calrissian in December’s Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, which means his Hollywood career now spans 60 years, beginning with 1959’s The Last Angry Man. “It goes back to when I was a kid, saying, ‘Let me do this a little bit differently,’ ” he recalls. “I always wanted to be one of the greatest actors America ever created. But I also realized . . . branding. Branding! If you want a career, brand!” He looks at my drink. “Do you want another one?”
🙏🙏 Billy Dee Williams Instructs Disney Star Wars On How To Get It Right! 🙏🙏
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👍👊 Always remember, we don’t always have to like or agree with what anyone else says or does, but we are commanded by God to do these two things:
1. Love God
2. Love our Neighbor
These are the two rules that this community must abide by on this video channel, and all of its discussions.
And remember, I’m just a Christian Dude trying to figure it out just like you.
So, join me in the discussion, and I’ll see you in our next video.
Take care, and God Bless. 👍👊
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✝✝✝Matthew 22:37-40 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like, unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.✝✝✝
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🔻🔻🔻REFERENCES🔻🔻🔻
▶BibleGateway - http://bit.ly/IJADBG
▶RollingStone - https://www.rollingstone.com/movies/movie-features/billy-dee-williams-star-wars-lando-912372/
▶Wired - https://www.wired.com/story/chris-evans-rian-johnson-knives-out-wired25/
▶Entertainment Weekly-https://ew.com/article/2015/04/16/star-wars-female-characters/
▶Variety-https://variety.com/2017/film/news/star-wars-diversity-dialogue-bechdel-test-rogue-one-1202633473/
▶Disney Star Wars Is Dumb-https://disneystarwarsisdumb.wordpress.com/2019/01/05/the-force-is-female-in-disney-star-wars-after-all/
▶All Other Photos Courtesy Of Duck Duck Go Search Engine-https://duckduckgo.com
▶Billy Dee Williams Clip Courtesy of BFI-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnZKyKzCDG0
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Music: «Punky» from https://www.bensound.com/
Music: Beam Me Up by Spazz Cardigan
Video Link: https://youtu.be/pTYePtK6REg
Stars Fly-Through in the Universe Space Background Animation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNOmaFs6KaY
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Shout-Outs To:
Geeks & Gamers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMvVQIAfsGwzrfPLxiaIG8g
WorldClassBS
https://www.youtube.com/user/thejeff007
Nerdrodic
https://www.youtube.com/user/sutrowatchtower
Comic Artist Pro Secrets
https://www.youtube.com/user/fascistfrog
Odin's Movie Blog
https://www.youtube.com/user/OdinsMovieBlog
DVD Overlord
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeCJB88u93eq91U0rlJsW-A
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#BillyDeeWilliams #StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker
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🔔This Video Is Not Intended For Children🔔
He repeats himself three more times in his musical baritone before unleashing one of the 20th century’s most seductive smiles, satisfied he’s made his point. “There are certain individuals whose legacy you will never forget,” he says, taking a sip of his Tuesday-afternoon beverage, a vodka-lemonade concoction. “I’ve always tried to create this — Billy Dee Williams.”
Williams, who turned 82 in April, came out of semiretirement to reclaim the role of star-faring smoothie Lando Calrissian in December’s Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, which means his Hollywood career now spans 60 years, beginning with 1959’s The Last Angry Man. “It goes back to when I was a kid, saying, ‘Let me do this a little bit differently,’ ” he recalls. “I always wanted to be one of the greatest actors America ever created. But I also realized . . . branding. Branding! If you want a career, brand!” He looks at my drink. “Do you want another one?”
🙏🙏 Billy Dee Williams Instructs Disney Star Wars On How To Get It Right! 🙏🙏
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
👍👊 Always remember, we don’t always have to like or agree with what anyone else says or does, but we are commanded by God to do these two things:
1. Love God
2. Love our Neighbor
These are the two rules that this community must abide by on this video channel, and all of its discussions.
And remember, I’m just a Christian Dude trying to figure it out just like you.
So, join me in the discussion, and I’ll see you in our next video.
Take care, and God Bless. 👍👊
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
✝✝✝Matthew 22:37-40 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like, unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.✝✝✝
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Remember To Subscribe, Like, And Comment Below.
🔻🔻🔻SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE VIDEOS HERE🔻🔻🔻
SUBSCRIBE ►http://bit.ly/YTIJADSUB
👍 Do you like this video? Like it & Share it with friends!
🔔 Turn on post notifications to get all my latest updates
📥 Comment below to share your thoughts!
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
🔻🔻🔻FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA🔻🔻🔻
GAB - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeGab
MINDS - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeMinds
BITCHUTE - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBitChute
TWITTER - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeTwitter
BRIGHTEON - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBrighteon
INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeInstagram
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🔻🔻🔻REFERENCES🔻🔻🔻
▶BibleGateway - http://bit.ly/IJADBG
▶RollingStone - https://www.rollingstone.com/movies/movie-features/billy-dee-williams-star-wars-lando-912372/
▶Wired - https://www.wired.com/story/chris-evans-rian-johnson-knives-out-wired25/
▶Entertainment Weekly-https://ew.com/article/2015/04/16/star-wars-female-characters/
▶Variety-https://variety.com/2017/film/news/star-wars-diversity-dialogue-bechdel-test-rogue-one-1202633473/
▶Disney Star Wars Is Dumb-https://disneystarwarsisdumb.wordpress.com/2019/01/05/the-force-is-female-in-disney-star-wars-after-all/
▶All Other Photos Courtesy Of Duck Duck Go Search Engine-https://duckduckgo.com
▶Billy Dee Williams Clip Courtesy of BFI-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnZKyKzCDG0
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Music: «Punky» from https://www.bensound.com/
Music: Beam Me Up by Spazz Cardigan
Video Link: https://youtu.be/pTYePtK6REg
Stars Fly-Through in the Universe Space Background Animation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNOmaFs6KaY
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Shout-Outs To:
Geeks & Gamers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMvVQIAfsGwzrfPLxiaIG8g
WorldClassBS
https://www.youtube.com/user/thejeff007
Nerdrodic
https://www.youtube.com/user/sutrowatchtower
Comic Artist Pro Secrets
https://www.youtube.com/user/fascistfrog
Odin's Movie Blog
https://www.youtube.com/user/OdinsMovieBlog
DVD Overlord
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeCJB88u93eq91U0rlJsW-A
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
#BillyDeeWilliams #StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
🔔This Video Is Not Intended For Children🔔
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