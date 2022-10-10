Ignore WHO to Treat New Covid Variants: SA Super Doc Dr. Rapiti

Doctors should ignore the World Health Organization and other self-proclaimed medical "authorities" and "experts" in treating Covid cases and follow protocols that actually work in the real world, said prominent South African Dr. Ellapen Rapiti in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. "Nobody should die because of Covid," he said. "There is excellent treatment and it's cheap." But Dr. Rapiti, who has been in medicine for over 25 years and treated thousands of Covid cases, lambasted the quackery coming from the medical establishment. "I think the whole world has got it wrong, and I've got the data to show it," said Dr. Rapiti, who worked in various hospitals in internal medicine, surgery, and more before going into general practice and family medicine. Describing himself as a "soldier" in the war on Covid, Dr. Rapiti successfully treated over 3,000 Covid patients, and is now battling the various Omicron strains. At the very end of the interview, he offers insight into his protocols.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com