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General Flynn, Lance Wallnau & Emerald Robinson | The Great Reset Vs. The Great ReAwakening
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160 views • January 26, 2022
General Flynn, Lance Wallnau, Emerald Robinson & Thomas Renz | The Battle Between The Great Reset & The Great ReAwakening
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
Connect the Dots, Follow the Interactive Timeline & Discover the Truth About The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution / Rockefeller Plan Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
Learn More Today At: www.SatellitePhoneStore.com
Learn More Today At: https://galileyo.com/
Support Renz Law Today At: www.Renz-Law.com
Read Lance Wallnau’s Book Today At: God's Chaos Candidate: Donald J. Trump and the American Unraveling Paperback - https://www.amazon.com/Gods-Chaos-Candidate-American-Unraveling/dp/0998216402
Gallup Poll: For the first time since 1991, more Americans now identify as Republican than they do Democrat. Preferences shifted from 9-point Democrat advantage to 5-point GOP edge in 2021. https://news.gallup.com/poll/388781/political-party-preferences-shifted-greatly-during-2021.aspx
Republican Glenn Youngkin was sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor Saturday — Two hours later, he began signing off on nine executive orders and two executive directives that banned the use of critical race theory and other “divisive concepts” in public schools, rescinded his predecessor’s vaccine mandate for all state employees, and proclaimed that parents must decide whether their kids mask up in school. -
What Are We Fighting For?
The Constitution of the United States of America (Liberty, Freedom & Choice)
No Vaccine Passports
No Mask Mandates
Back the Blue
No Endless Wars
Secure the Border
Put Veterans Before Illegal Aliens
Balance the Budget
Stop Giving Money to Countries That Hate America
The Path Forward:
The Legal Battle for the Nation www.Renz-Law.com
The Fight for Election Integrity -
The Fight Against Medical Tyranny -
https://www.synergyhealthdpc.com/
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today:
www.BH-PM.com
Part 1 - General Flynn, Lance Wallnau, Thomas Renz
1. MEDIA/ENTERTAINMENT
2. GOVERNMENT
3. EDUCATION
4. ECONOMY
5. RELIGION
6. CELEBRATION
7. FAMILY
Part 2 - Emerald Robinson
Part 3 - Robert Agee
Part 4 - Scott Preslar
Part 5 - Chris Hoar
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
Connect the Dots, Follow the Interactive Timeline & Discover the Truth About The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution / Rockefeller Plan Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
Learn More Today At: www.SatellitePhoneStore.com
Learn More Today At: https://galileyo.com/
Support Renz Law Today At: www.Renz-Law.com
Read Lance Wallnau’s Book Today At: God's Chaos Candidate: Donald J. Trump and the American Unraveling Paperback - https://www.amazon.com/Gods-Chaos-Candidate-American-Unraveling/dp/0998216402
Gallup Poll: For the first time since 1991, more Americans now identify as Republican than they do Democrat. Preferences shifted from 9-point Democrat advantage to 5-point GOP edge in 2021. https://news.gallup.com/poll/388781/political-party-preferences-shifted-greatly-during-2021.aspx
Republican Glenn Youngkin was sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor Saturday — Two hours later, he began signing off on nine executive orders and two executive directives that banned the use of critical race theory and other “divisive concepts” in public schools, rescinded his predecessor’s vaccine mandate for all state employees, and proclaimed that parents must decide whether their kids mask up in school. -
What Are We Fighting For?
The Constitution of the United States of America (Liberty, Freedom & Choice)
No Vaccine Passports
No Mask Mandates
Back the Blue
No Endless Wars
Secure the Border
Put Veterans Before Illegal Aliens
Balance the Budget
Stop Giving Money to Countries That Hate America
The Path Forward:
The Legal Battle for the Nation www.Renz-Law.com
The Fight for Election Integrity -
The Fight Against Medical Tyranny -
https://www.synergyhealthdpc.com/
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today:
www.BH-PM.com
Part 1 - General Flynn, Lance Wallnau, Thomas Renz
1. MEDIA/ENTERTAINMENT
2. GOVERNMENT
3. EDUCATION
4. ECONOMY
5. RELIGION
6. CELEBRATION
7. FAMILY
Part 2 - Emerald Robinson
Part 3 - Robert Agee
Part 4 - Scott Preslar
Part 5 - Chris Hoar
Keywords
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