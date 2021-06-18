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Wells Fargo Closes Acct W/ No Notice; FBI Seizes Contents Of 800 Safe Deposits Boxes ... ILLEGALLY (MIRRORED)
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356 views • June 18, 2021
Wells Fargo Closes Acct W/ No Notice; FBI Seizes Contents Of 800 Safe Deposits Boxes ... ILLEGALLY (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/R4_8fagW4JU
Lauren Witzke, conservative Christian, suddenly found her Wells Fargo account was zero. Seizure of deposits boxes were owned by innocent Americans.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels -
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://nypost.com/2021/06/12/fbi-aims-to-keep-valuables-86m-cash-found-in-safe-deposit-store-raid/
https://nationalfile.com/breaking-wells-fargo-cancels-lauren-witzkes-bank-account-leaves-her-stranded-out-of-state-with-no-money/
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/R4_8fagW4JU
Lauren Witzke, conservative Christian, suddenly found her Wells Fargo account was zero. Seizure of deposits boxes were owned by innocent Americans.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels -
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://nypost.com/2021/06/12/fbi-aims-to-keep-valuables-86m-cash-found-in-safe-deposit-store-raid/
https://nationalfile.com/breaking-wells-fargo-cancels-lauren-witzkes-bank-account-leaves-her-stranded-out-of-state-with-no-money/
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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