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SMHP3: Censorship Apocalypse - YT At It Again! [14.04.2021]
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0 view • April 14, 2021
Pinned by Shaking My Head Productions 3 - 8 hours ago (edited)
I now have 2 community guideline strikes on SMHP2 for "violent or graphic" content and can't upload there for 2 weeks. I appealed the strike on a 2 month old video with 30k views and 95% thumbs up rating. I stated that the content is no more "graphic or violent" than anything YT recommends on their homepage everyday. Rumble: https://rumble.com/vfnnct-the-prion-apocalypse-know-thy-enemy.html and BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/SFk4XEelynIC/
Check out my latest video on:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vfnnct-the-prion-apocalypse-know-thy-enemy.html
and
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/SFk4XEelynIC/
where the censorship is balanced and fair.
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com?
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/? - Donate To SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak...? - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52? - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct...? - Libry TV (Main YT Backup)
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8? - Libry TV 2 (This YT Backup)
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead...? - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr? - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHe...? - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf...? - YT Channel
1,268 views • Apr 14, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 3
3.18K subscribers
https://youtu.be/t-p7USvaCdQ
I now have 2 community guideline strikes on SMHP2 for "violent or graphic" content and can't upload there for 2 weeks. I appealed the strike on a 2 month old video with 30k views and 95% thumbs up rating. I stated that the content is no more "graphic or violent" than anything YT recommends on their homepage everyday. Rumble: https://rumble.com/vfnnct-the-prion-apocalypse-know-thy-enemy.html and BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/SFk4XEelynIC/
Check out my latest video on:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vfnnct-the-prion-apocalypse-know-thy-enemy.html
and
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/SFk4XEelynIC/
where the censorship is balanced and fair.
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com?
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/? - Donate To SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak...? - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52? - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct...? - Libry TV (Main YT Backup)
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8? - Libry TV 2 (This YT Backup)
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead...? - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr? - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHe...? - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf...? - YT Channel
1,268 views • Apr 14, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 3
3.18K subscribers
https://youtu.be/t-p7USvaCdQ
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