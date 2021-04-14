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SMHP3: Censorship Apocalypse - YT At It Again! [14.04.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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0 view • April 14, 2021
Pinned by Shaking My Head Productions 3 - 8 hours ago (edited)
I now have 2 community guideline strikes on SMHP2 for "violent or graphic" content and can't upload there for 2 weeks. I appealed the strike on a 2 month old video with 30k views and 95% thumbs up rating. I stated that the content is no more "graphic or violent" than anything YT recommends on their homepage everyday. Rumble: https://rumble.com/vfnnct-the-prion-apocalypse-know-thy-enemy.html and BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/SFk4XEelynIC/

Check out my latest video on:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vfnnct-the-prion-apocalypse-know-thy-enemy.html
and
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/SFk4XEelynIC/
where the censorship is balanced and fair.

*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com?
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/? - Donate To SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak...? - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52? - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct...? - Libry TV (Main YT Backup)
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8? - Libry TV 2 (This YT Backup)
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead...? - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr? - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHe...? - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf...? - YT Channel

1,268 views • Apr 14, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 3
3.18K subscribers
https://youtu.be/t-p7USvaCdQ
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy