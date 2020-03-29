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WHISTLE-BLOWER EXPOSES HUGE #CORONAVIRUS SECRET
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266 views • March 29, 2020
United States has most cases because it’s done a hundred times more testing than anyone else
Alex Jones interviews an anonymous source about the numbers being reported about the Chinese Communist Party’s coronavirus.
The source, a research scientist, pointed out that America’s coronavirus cases are appearing to explode because of the sheer number of testing it’s been able to do thanks to President Trump’s response.
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Alex Jones interviews an anonymous source about the numbers being reported about the Chinese Communist Party’s coronavirus.
The source, a research scientist, pointed out that America’s coronavirus cases are appearing to explode because of the sheer number of testing it’s been able to do thanks to President Trump’s response.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
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