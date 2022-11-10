Create New Account
NY Affidavit Inspector Gets Caught Posing as a Republican to 'Change the System from the Inside'
GalacticStorm
Published 19 days ago |
PROJECT VERITAS undercover journalist reveals another democrat scheme:Democrat New York Election Inspector Deceives Voting System to Secure Official Republican Position at Polling Location

“If I wanted to work and change the system, from [the inside], I had to be a Republican.”


#SecretSleepers


"I'm a Republican, but I vote Democrat," disclosed Donald Skinner Sr. to an undercover reporter for Project Veritas.

"If I wanted to work and change the system, from [the inside], I had to be a Republican first."

Source: https://rumble.com/v1t021w-project-veritas-ny-election-inspector-deceives-voting-system.html

