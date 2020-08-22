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The End of Germany: G20 Violence | Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux
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72 views • August 22, 2020
Order Lauren's Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/lauren-southern
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3737/the-end-of-germany-g20-violence-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3737-the-end-of-germany-g20-violence-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux
Over 200 police officers have been injured and 114 protesters have been arrested as leftist violence swept Hamburg, Germany, as as protests erupted in opposition to the G20 meeting of world leaders. Lauren Southern joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss her personal on the ground perspective, being targeted for being a non-leftist journalist, the dismal state of freedom in Germany and what the future holds for the formerly great country.
Lauren Southern is an independent journalist and the author of "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation."
Order "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation" now: http://www.fdrurl.com/lauren-southern
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCla6APLHX6W3FeNLc8PYuvg
Twitter: http://twitter.com/lauren_southern
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lauren.southern.589
Getting Stalked at #G20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Io3VpyL4RoE
I'm Sorry.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4UqyFt5xNc
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3737/the-end-of-germany-g20-violence-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3737-the-end-of-germany-g20-violence-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux
Over 200 police officers have been injured and 114 protesters have been arrested as leftist violence swept Hamburg, Germany, as as protests erupted in opposition to the G20 meeting of world leaders. Lauren Southern joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss her personal on the ground perspective, being targeted for being a non-leftist journalist, the dismal state of freedom in Germany and what the future holds for the formerly great country.
Lauren Southern is an independent journalist and the author of "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation."
Order "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation" now: http://www.fdrurl.com/lauren-southern
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCla6APLHX6W3FeNLc8PYuvg
Twitter: http://twitter.com/lauren_southern
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lauren.southern.589
Getting Stalked at #G20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Io3VpyL4RoE
I'm Sorry.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4UqyFt5xNc
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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