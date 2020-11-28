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FULL SHOW: Veterans Call-In Special: American Veterans Respond To Having Their Elections Stolen
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131 views • November 28, 2020
It’s the final Friday of November so it’s the Veterans call in special. We have great guests Cassandra Spencer, Veteran and Project Veritas Whistleblower, and Michael Cargill in studio, Veteran and owner of Central Texas Gun Works. Great callers weigh in on the election theft and how it feels to serve our country and put everything on the line only to see our elections stolen. The great veterans weigh in on the COVID hoax, the stolen election and many other powerful subjects. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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