The Vaccine Program Can Produce More Deadly Strains

摘要：We're seeing that those who are vaccinated are becoming infected and re-infected repeatedly. Dr. Alexander warned that when people are vaccinated, virus variants are put under pressure, natural selection kicks in and selects more infectious strains of variants. The continuous introduction of vaccines will make the virus variants emerge in an endless stream and if not stopped, they will become more contagious.
