Iran stepped up its attacks, attacking energy facilities in Bahrain, one of the host countries that facilitated the US attack on its country, this time targeting the largest oil refinery in the small country! Local Media reported that in the attack on March 5, 2026, at least two missiles launched by the IRGC Aerospace Force directly hit the oil company, Sitra refinery owned by Bahrain Petroleum company Bapco in the Al Maameer industrial area. It is Bahraini only refinery, and a major regional oil and gas hub, generating more than 70% of the Bahraini government's revenue, underscoring the potential economic impact of any attack on the authoritarian monarchy. Hormuz used to be a tipping point, now its oil refineries are falling into the target, a severe consequence of what Iran has been warning all along. The key point is that Bapco is not only a refinery, but also Bahraini link to the regional fuel flow, product market and logistics network of the Gulf, so that when something interferes with it, the signal will spread quickly, and everything has now flown into the air!

Locals filmed the facility burning violently, as if nothing had happened, underscoring the gap between people and the Bahraini government itself. Bahrain, however, claims to be completely uninvolved in this war while asking why Iran attacked the facility, which has seen oil prices just jump by $1.00 a barrel since this news. As a reminder, Bahrain was the country that facilitated the attack, which killed Iranian supreme leader and more than 160 Iranian schoolgirls. The Iranian people will never forgive Israel-America and its host countries for this heinous attack. In addition, reports suggest that Iran may also have attacked a United States military site in Bahrain on the same day. Apparently, Bahrain or other Gulf States, did not imagine that Iranian retaliation would be like this.

