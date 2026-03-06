BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bahraini largest oil refinery went in flames!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10184 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
373 views • 1 day ago

Iran stepped up its attacks, attacking energy facilities in Bahrain, one of the host countries that facilitated the US attack on its country, this time targeting the largest oil refinery in the small country! Local Media reported that in the attack on March 5, 2026, at least two missiles launched by the IRGC Aerospace Force directly hit the oil company, Sitra refinery owned by Bahrain Petroleum company Bapco in the Al Maameer industrial area. It is Bahraini only refinery, and a major regional oil and gas hub, generating more than 70% of the Bahraini government's revenue, underscoring the potential economic impact of any attack on the authoritarian monarchy. Hormuz used to be a tipping point, now its oil refineries are falling into the target, a severe consequence of what Iran has been warning all along. The key point is that Bapco is not only a refinery, but also Bahraini link to the regional fuel flow, product market and logistics network of the Gulf, so that when something interferes with it, the signal will spread quickly, and everything has now flown into the air!

Locals filmed the facility burning violently, as if nothing had happened, underscoring the gap between people and the Bahraini government itself. Bahrain, however, claims to be completely uninvolved in this war while asking why Iran attacked the facility, which has seen oil prices just jump by $1.00 a barrel since this news. As a reminder, Bahrain was the country that facilitated the attack, which killed Iranian supreme leader and more than 160 Iranian schoolgirls. The Iranian people will never forgive Israel-America and its host countries for this heinous attack. In addition, reports suggest that Iran may also have attacked a United States military site in Bahrain on the same day. Apparently, Bahrain or other Gulf States, did not imagine that Iranian retaliation would be like this.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
iranian missilessitra refinerybahrain petroleum companybapcoal maameer industrial area
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

Willow Tohi
The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

Kevin Hughes
Jeffrey Clark RESIGNS from Trump administration, vows to continue conservative fight

Jeffrey Clark RESIGNS from Trump administration, vows to continue conservative fight

Kevin Hughes
Trump claims he &#8220;forced Israel&#8217;s hand&#8221; in Iran conflict, warns of escalation

Trump claims he “forced Israel’s hand” in Iran conflict, warns of escalation

Kevin Hughes
Humanity&#8217;s Final Exam: We Are Failing the Test of Survival

Humanity’s Final Exam: We Are Failing the Test of Survival

Mike Adams
The White House&#8217;s War on Iran: A Catastrophic Failure of Foresight That Will Plunge the West Into Economic Ruin

The White House’s War on Iran: A Catastrophic Failure of Foresight That Will Plunge the West Into Economic Ruin

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy