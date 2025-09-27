Lavrov on Gaza: There is no justification for collective punishment of Palestinians in Gaza & plans to annex the West Bank

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lavrov stated that there is no justification for collective punishment of Palestinians in Gaza and plans to annex the West Bank
"We are dealing with an attempted coup to forget the UN decision recognizing Palestine"
Russia considers the UN sanctions against Iran, as well as all manipulations to restore them, illegal, Lavrov stated at the UN General Assembly