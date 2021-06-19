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CLAIM: China’s Chief Spy Catcher is Sharing Terabytes of Treason with DIA
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212 views • June 19, 2021
Today on TruNews, Edward, Lauren, and Doc share the latest on the highest-level Chinese defector, who is exposing money trails, lab leak information, names of bought-off politicians, and even copies of Hunter’s hard drive.
Edward and Lauren have the opportunity to speak to Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers, who provides the latest on the election audit taking place in the state.
Milo and Lauren share their stories of how they came to TRUNEWS and their experience of being part of the team for the past several weeks.
Edward Szall, Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 06/18/21.
Edward and Lauren have the opportunity to speak to Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers, who provides the latest on the election audit taking place in the state.
Milo and Lauren share their stories of how they came to TRUNEWS and their experience of being part of the team for the past several weeks.
Edward Szall, Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 06/18/21.
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