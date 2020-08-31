© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Kennedy Jr (Sous titres FR) . à Berlin le August 30 2019, 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • August 31, 2020
NOTICE by the channel posting this video: www.LivingLawSociety.org is launching soon. Please visit us frequently for new announcements and share the channel... ... and notices sent to the Constitutionally Banned foreign agents masquerading as we the people Government!
Original upload - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ml8yKGPtHc&;feature=youtu.be
Robert Kennedy Jr (Sous titres FR) . à Berlin le 29 août 2020
772 views•Aug 30, 2020
Olivier
56 subscribers
Discours historique de Robert Kennedy Jr. à Berlin le 29 août 2020.
Il parle de plusieurs sujets dont la 5G, le Covid19, la crise actuelle, Big Pharma, du nazisme etc.
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
As fugi cu tine in Egipt
Artist
Marius Babanu
Album
Single
Licensed to YouTube by
VISO Music, Vydia (on behalf of Marius Babanu); Vydia (Music Publishing)
Original upload - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ml8yKGPtHc&;feature=youtu.be
Robert Kennedy Jr (Sous titres FR) . à Berlin le 29 août 2020
772 views•Aug 30, 2020
Olivier
56 subscribers
Discours historique de Robert Kennedy Jr. à Berlin le 29 août 2020.
Il parle de plusieurs sujets dont la 5G, le Covid19, la crise actuelle, Big Pharma, du nazisme etc.
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
As fugi cu tine in Egipt
Artist
Marius Babanu
Album
Single
Licensed to YouTube by
VISO Music, Vydia (on behalf of Marius Babanu); Vydia (Music Publishing)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.