HORROR: Big pharma is a 'legal drug cartel'

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Credits to Episy



The big pharmaceutical companies are indeed a ‘legal drug cartel’. They want to keep their customers sick so that they can buy more pills and make big pharma richer.



Stay away from pills and simply go with natural healing.



