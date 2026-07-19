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HORROR: Big pharma is a 'legal drug cartel'
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Episy

The big pharmaceutical companies are indeed a ‘legal drug cartel’. They want to keep their customers sick so that they can buy more pills and make big pharma richer.

Stay away from pills and simply go with natural healing.


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big pharmafathergodholy spirityeshuason of godelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthanother comforterlegal cartel
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy