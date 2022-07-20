X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - Right On Schedule, the [CB] Agenda Has Been Accelerated, Watch What Happens Next

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2828a - July 19, 2022
Right On Schedule, The [CB] Agenda Has Been Accelerated, Watch What Happens Next
The people rising up around the world, the [CB]/[WEF] are racing against the clock. They know the only way to go is to move forward as quickly as possible, but they need the US, this is has failed before it got started. The [CB] will be brought to a screeching halt because the US has the constitution.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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