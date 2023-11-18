Pre-tribulation Rapture fallacy contradicts all relevant Scriptures

Hear
what the Scriptures say about this religious fallacy, so-called pre-tribulation
rapture, which contradicts all relevant Scriptures concerning the end times,
resurrection, and God’s coming Kingdom. Please contact me if you think you can prove me
wrong from the Scriptures: mikamolyneaux at g mail dot com (without spaces)
