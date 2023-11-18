Create New Account
Pre-tribulation Rapture fallacy contradicts all relevant Scriptures
2 Subscribers
37 views
Published 18 hours ago

Hear what the Scriptures say about this religious fallacy, so-called pre-tribulation rapture, which contradicts all relevant Scriptures concerning the end times, resurrection, and God’s coming Kingdom. Please contact me if you think you can prove me wrong from the Scriptures: mikamolyneaux at g mail dot com (without spaces)

Keywords
prophecyresurrectioncoming reign

