BEWARE!! Project Blue Beam 2021- Vital to Ushering in the Antichrist!!

The infamous NASA created Blue Beam Project will be vital to implementing the new age religion, with the antichrist at its head. We must remember that the new age religion is foundational for the new world government, without such religion, the dictatorship of the new world order is completely impossible.



The establishment of this religion begins with the breakdown of all archeological knowledge. It deals with the triggering of artificially created earthquakes at precise locations on the planet where, supposedly, new discoveries will finally explain to all people the error of every fundamental religious doctrine on the earth.



Psychological preparations have been planted through various films, such “as 2001: A Space Oddessy;" the Star Trek series, and Star Wars; all of which deal with invasions from so called “space” and the coming together of all nations to repel, or in this case welcome, the invaders, these fallen angels cast out of heaven with their leader Lucifer.



This casting out, foretold in Revelation 12, will coincide with a highly orchestrated "space show" with three- dimensional, optical holograms and sounds, laser projection of multiple holographic images to different parts of the world, each receiving a different image according to their own predominating national religious faith.



The (quote) “voice of god” will be speaking in all languages, projecting the faces of Jesus, Mohammed, Buddah, Krishna, etc., merging ALL into ONE, followed by (quote) “correct” explanations of the mysteries and revelations of each religion. This one god will, in fact, be the antichrist, who will explain that the various scriptures have been misunderstood and misinterpreted, and that the religions of old are responsible for turning brother against brother, and nation against nation. Therefore old religions must be abolished to make way for the new age, new world religion, representing the one god before them, THE antichrist. Naturally, this staged falsification in the heavens will result in dissolved social and religious disorder on a massive scale, each nation blaming the other for the perceived muddying of doctrines and deceptions throughout the centuries, setting loose millions of programmed religious fanatics through demonic possession on a scale never witnessed before.



These highly sophisticated images will be projected from satellites, both ground and (quote) “space” based, onto the sodium layer approximately 60 miles above the earth’s surface. This atmosphere in tandem with oxidized metallic substances that have been perpetually sprayed across the sky will assist in these projections. We see tests every once in a while, commonly known as UFOs and "flying saucers." The result of these deliberately staged events will be to show the world the new "christ," the false messiah, Matreya, Nimrod, Baal, Baphomet, among countless other mystery Babylonian names throughout history. This deception will trigger the immediate implementation of the new world religion, the same religion practiced in secret for centuries since the fall of man.



The Overwhelming bastardization of truth will be foisted upon an unsuspecting world to hook them into the lie. "Even the most skeptic, learned, and inquisitive mind will be deceived because the Lord will send a strong delusion on those who hate truth and love unrighteousness. PAUSE…



2 Thessalonians 2 : 2-12



That ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the day of Christ is at hand.



Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.



Remember ye not, that, when I was yet with you, I told you these things?



And now ye know what withholdeth that he might be revealed in his time. For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way.



And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.



And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.