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Brave Doctors Speak up About the COVID Crisis
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360 views • November 18, 2020
Hear the truth about what's going on in hospitals and uncensored doctors' views. Press Conference on 17th October 2020 in front of the USA Supreme Court.
Topics include:
Myth of masks, fear, panic, lockdowns, censorship, early & correct treatment, "case"demic, tests, transmission, psychological impact, control, leathality, kids spreading, freedom, lies, isolation, and more...
America's Frontline Doctors website: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com
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* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
Topics include:
Myth of masks, fear, panic, lockdowns, censorship, early & correct treatment, "case"demic, tests, transmission, psychological impact, control, leathality, kids spreading, freedom, lies, isolation, and more...
America's Frontline Doctors website: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel by clicking on the red button and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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