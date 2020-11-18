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Brave Doctors Speak up About the COVID Crisis
Free 2 Shine
Free 2 Shine
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360 views • November 18, 2020
Hear the truth about what's going on in hospitals and uncensored doctors' views. Press Conference on 17th October 2020 in front of the USA Supreme Court.

Topics include:
Myth of masks, fear, panic, lockdowns, censorship, early & correct treatment, "case"demic, tests, transmission, psychological impact, control, leathality, kids spreading, freedom, lies, isolation, and more...

America's Frontline Doctors website: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com

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This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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treatmentdoctorsmeasurescoronaviruscovid-19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy