MTG: “The most hurtful thing he said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a ‘traitor’”
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
81 views • 1 day ago

(full interview up next)

Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG): “The most hurtful thing he said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a ‘traitor.’”

In this morning's interview with Dana Bash, Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump’s rhetoric is putting her life in danger, after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. And she’s right, this is deadly serious. 

Trump called MTG a traitor for supporting the release of the Epstein files. She now says the attack “radicalizes people against me” and makes her a target.

Political violence in America is the highest it’s been since the Civil War. Trump knows this and doesn’t care.

