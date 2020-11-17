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Fake COVID Data - What Lies Ahead Because of it
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308 views • November 17, 2020
Almost everyone knows that the fatality rate and infection rate for COVID-19 is outrageously exaggerated. If there is any lingering doubt in your mind about this, Dr. Pamela Popper's latest additions to the existing mountain of evidence should remove it. The second part of her analysis is even more important because it deals with what lies ahead, and that reveals the motive for faking the pandemic in the first place. This is one clear-headed and fearless lady. 2020 Jul 23 – Source: Pamela Popper - https://youtu.be/TGbf-xHELKc/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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