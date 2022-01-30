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Those that say they believe in science, don’t have the facts
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120 views • January 30, 2022
Only 1% of those who get Covid19, get sick enough to be hospitalized but the media that they consume tells them that the percentage is more like 50%. Unfortunately for them, they believe the propaganda media. It proves that those who say that they believe in science, don’t have the facts.
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