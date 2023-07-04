A dozen vehicles destroyed as a result of Ukrainian attack to get closer to Artemovsk

9 armored vehicles were destroyed as a result of an attack by Ukrainian units to approach Russian defensive positions on the outskirts of Artemovsk, which were held by the Airborne Forces. On the other side, an attempt to break into the city by a Ukrainian assault group from the 77th Air Mobile Brigade supported by tanks and combat vehicles was thwarted, and 3 vehicles were destroyed in the first minutes by units from Troop Group South.
