Land Confiscation and Settlement Expansion in Hebron

Zionist settlers have established a new colony near the "Kiryat Arba" settlement with the aim of stealing Palestinian lands and annexing them to the Hebron settlements
Interview: Imad Abu Shamsiya: Human Rights Activist
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 22/11/2024
