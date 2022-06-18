The Southern Baptist Convention's Sexual Abuse & Why It Will Most Likely Continue

Recently, the Southern Baptist Convention came under scrutiny as a plethora of sexual abuse has been taking place both in the churches and the seminaries. The reform given for all of this? More political wrangling, establishment of committees and more investigations, but nothing of a spiritual nature to drive people to the Christ who both forgives, grants repentance and gives grace to enable sinners to obey. We'll take a look at the investigation, the crimes committed and then look at real solutions for the people of God rather than politics.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-southern-baptist-conventions-sexual-abuse-why-it-will-most-likely-continue-video/

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