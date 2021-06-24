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Canadian Hospitals Are No Longer Full With COVID Patients - NOW They Are Filled With Vaccine Injured Patients
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431 views • June 24, 2021
Last week I posted a video that included Canadian virologist Dr. Byram Birdle who spoke at a press conference organized by Canadian politician Derek Sloan. Birdle talked about how the vaccines with the MRNA (Pfizer) were causing problems with the youth in Canada in causing heart problems. He also mentioned how his family was being threatened and how he was being censored. I was not paying too much attention to the beginning of the press conference in Ottawa when MP (Member of Parliament) Sloan mentioned that he received several letters from health care workers and in one letter a nurse mentioned that none of the patients in her hospital in Eastern Ontario were there because of the Coronavirus, but instead were there because they had reactions to the vaccines they were jabbed with.
Related video:
Canadian MP Reveals Hospitals Are Filled With Already Vaccinated Patients
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ccf995c9de0e16ffb512c9
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Related video:
Canadian MP Reveals Hospitals Are Filled With Already Vaccinated Patients
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ccf995c9de0e16ffb512c9
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda
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