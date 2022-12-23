Create New Account
Crooked SBF Is Already Out Of Jail

* Optical illusion: crypto crook suddenly finds $, out for the holidays.

* He has been released from federal custody on $250M bond.

* This judge has a history of letting crooks go.

* 2 top FTX executives are cooperating with the gubment.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317686136112

collapsecryptocurrencycorruptiontucker carlsonmoney launderingfraudelection interferencescamponzi schemeimplosioncampaign finance violationsracketsecurities fraudslush funddark moneyvivek ramaswamysam bankman-friedftx crypto exchangewire fraud

