Crooked SBF Is Already Out Of Jail

* Optical illusion: crypto crook suddenly finds $, out for the holidays.

* He has been released from federal custody on $250M bond.

* This judge has a history of letting crooks go.

* 2 top FTX executives are cooperating with the gubment.

Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317686136112

