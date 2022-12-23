Crooked SBF Is Already Out Of Jail
* Optical illusion: crypto crook suddenly finds $, out for the holidays.
* He has been released from federal custody on $250M bond.
* This judge has a history of letting crooks go.
* 2 top FTX executives are cooperating with the gubment.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 December 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.