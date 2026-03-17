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https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2033785279169876446?s=20
IEC/ISO JSyC BDC
IEC/ISO Joint Systems Committee on Bio-digital convergence (IEC/ISO JSyC BDC) https://www.iso.org/committee/10320021.html
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MC/IEC/ISO/JSyC/BDC
Joint Systems Committee on Bio-digital convergence https://scc-ccn.ca/get-involved/become-member/join-mirror-committee/mciecisojsycbdc-joint-systems-committee-bio