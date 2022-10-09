Create New Account
Clean Energy Academy - Status Update JAN 2022
Clean Energy Academy
Published 2 months ago

The Clean Energy Academy is the official home to the Quantum Energy Generator (QEG) The academy is the only platform of its kind in the development of off-grid alternative energy inventions. This is a members-only community that allows for safe sharing and communication of innovative ideas in a troll free environment. The Academy holds a tremendous amount of in-depth technical information, reports, schematics and engineering data based around the co-development of opensource hardware off-grid electrical energy devices. Private membership includes access to our library of 3D CAD project files. www.cleanenergyacademy.com

