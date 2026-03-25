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The FSB reports on the prevention of a terrorist attack prepared by Ukrainian special services at the training base of the Krasnodar University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Novorossiysk.
The Ukrainian handler provided a 21-year-old Russian with the coordinates of the base's facilities, as well as instructions on how to infiltrate the territory and make an incendiary mixture. A criminal case has been initiated.
Adding:
💬Russia is reviewing its energy supply chains due to the crisis in the Middle East, and will prioritize supplying neighboring countries, stated Russian Energy Minister Tsivilev.