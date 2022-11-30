Going Down Alive Into Hell [Korah's Rebellion] - Day of Rest Studies

Support me with a cup of coffee 👉 https://bit.ly/kfe03l85 In today's Day of Rest study, the rebellion of Korah is a central topic and something we all must pay extreme attention to. I will start by finishing chapter 15 from last week's portion, but this portion is called parashat Korach (Numbers chapters 16-18). This portion of Scripture shows us the point in history immediately after the children of Israel were told that they were NOT going to enter into the promised land until the appointed 40 years were finished. There are two rebellions that take place right after the 10 deadly sins already took place, with the 10th sin taking place in Numbers 14 (just two chapters prior).

