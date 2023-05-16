Pete Parada on punk rock and being fired from The Offspring

Pete, who drummed for The Offspring for nearly 15 years, joined me for a conversation in which he chatted about his background, musical influences, playing in various bands. his journey with The Offspring and being booted after taking a stand against the Covid™ "vaccination" nonsense.

Full show description: https://jermwarfare.com/conversations/pete-parada-the-offspring

Support my work: https://jermwarfare.com/support-my-work

View my sponsors: https://jermwarfare.com/sponsors

Subscribe to my War Report: https://jermwarfare.com/subscribe