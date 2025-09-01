Fresh poison: Bill Gates Apeel fruit coating said to damage organs

Another Gates-backed initiative has been gaining unwanted attention recently, with videos on the topic going viral—this time about diet.

The fruit and vegetable coating created by Bill Gates-funded Apeel Sciences company is hazardous to health, containing chemicals that the WHO International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies as ‘potentially carcinogenic to humans’.

The coating, used to artificially extend the shelf-life of produce, is made with toxic petrochemical solvents—but has still been approved for use in the United States.

Worse news — a special version called Organipeel is sprayed on organic fruit and vegetables, marketed as natural and extra-healthy.

Adding, from 'geopolitics_prime':

BIRTH CONTROL BRAIN-TWISTER: Hormonal contraceptives alter emotions and sway political views

Pills taken by tens of millions of women affect emotions and memory, a recent study in the journal Hormones and Behavior revealed.

Here’s a breakdown:

🔴 Women on hormonal contraception demonstrate stronger emotional reactions than those with a natural menstrual cycle.

🔴 Hormonal contraceptives make it harder to remember specific details of negative events, although overall memory stays normal.

🔴 Artificial progesterone inhibits women’s cortisol response, so they cannot deal with stress in a normal way, said evolutionary social psychologist Dr Hill.

🔴 Because they show a weaker stress response, they may fail to react critically to policies such as de-funding the police or permitting illegal immigration, since they don’t fully register the heightened risk of becoming victims of violent crime.

🔴 The same pills also make them see masculine men with high testosterone levels as less attractive and may make them more pro-feminist.

Liberal governments can use those factors in policy-making.

🔴 Biden’s government proposed expanding access to contraceptive products in 2024, including making over-the-counter birth control free for the first time for women of reproductive age.

🔴 Last year, British authorities allowed young women to get birth control at a pharmacy without seeing a doctor first.