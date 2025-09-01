BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fresh poison: Bill Gates Apeel fruit coating said to damage organs
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1309 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
483 views • 1 day ago

Fresh poison: Bill Gates Apeel fruit coating said to damage organs

Another Gates-backed initiative has been gaining unwanted attention recently, with videos on the topic going viral—this time about diet.

The fruit and vegetable coating created by Bill Gates-funded Apeel Sciences company is hazardous to health, containing chemicals that the WHO International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies as ‘potentially carcinogenic to humans’.

The coating, used to artificially extend the shelf-life of produce, is made with toxic petrochemical solvents—but has still been approved for use in the United States.

Worse news — a special version called Organipeel is sprayed on organic fruit and vegetables, marketed as natural and extra-healthy.

Adding, from 'geopolitics_prime':  

BIRTH CONTROL BRAIN-TWISTER: Hormonal contraceptives alter emotions and sway political views

Pills taken by tens of millions of women affect emotions and memory, a recent study in the journal Hormones and Behavior revealed.

Here’s a breakdown:

🔴 Women on hormonal contraception demonstrate stronger emotional reactions than those with a natural menstrual cycle.

🔴 Hormonal contraceptives make it harder to remember specific details of negative events, although overall memory stays normal.

🔴 Artificial progesterone inhibits women’s cortisol response, so they cannot deal with stress in a normal way, said evolutionary social psychologist Dr Hill.

🔴 Because they show a weaker stress response, they may fail to react critically to policies such as de-funding the police or permitting illegal immigration, since they don’t fully register the heightened risk of becoming victims of violent crime.

🔴 The same pills also make them see masculine men with high testosterone levels as less attractive and may make them more pro-feminist.

Liberal governments can use those factors in policy-making.

🔴 Biden’s government proposed expanding access to contraceptive products in 2024, including making over-the-counter birth control free for the first time for women of reproductive age.

🔴 Last year, British authorities allowed young women to get birth control at a pharmacy without seeing a doctor first.

Keywords
chemicalsfoodeventscurrentcarcinogenic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy