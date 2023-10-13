Create New Account
Reuters videographer killed, journalists injured on Lebanon-Israel border Al Jazeera Newsfeed
Published 13 hours ago

Al Jazeera


Oct 13, 2023


A Reuters videographer was killed and at least six other journalists were injured while working in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel. Witnesses say the journalists were hit by an Israeli tank shell.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OJdFrhnpGg

israelwarjournaliststanklebanonreuterskilledal jazeerainjuredshellvideographer

