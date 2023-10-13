Reuters videographer killed, journalists injured on Lebanon-Israel border Al Jazeera Newsfeed

Al Jazeera
Oct 13, 2023
A Reuters videographer was killed and at least six other journalists were injured while working in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel. Witnesses say the journalists were hit by an Israeli tank shell.
